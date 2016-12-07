FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 7, 2016 / 12:33 PM / 9 months ago

US STOCKS-Futures rise for third day in a row

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Futures up: Dow 0.09 pts, S&P 0.05 pts, Nasdaq 0.04 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose for the third straight day, as investors continued to bet on a post-election rally that has powered major Wall Street indexes to a series of record highs.

* President-elect Donald Trump's proposals to boost infrastructure spending and simplify regulations have boosted financials and industrial stocks since the election on Nov.8.

* Dow futures have marked losses only four times and have risen 6.9 percent over the past month.

* A spate of strong economic data and robust third-quarter earnings that put an end to a profit recession have also supported the rally.

* Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday, with the Dow closing at a record high, buoyed by gains in banks and telecom stocks AT&T and Verizon.

* While an interest rate hike at the Federal Reserve's meeting next week is a foregone conclusion with traders pricing in a whopping 92 percent chance of an increase, investors are on the lookout for how the central bank views Trump's pro-growth policies and whether that could lead to more aggressive rate hikes next year.

* The Fed has entered a self-imposed blackout period until its news conference on Dec.14.

* Among stocks, Western Digital rose 5.4 percent to $67.30 in light premarket trading after the data storage maker raised its second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

* Bluebird Bio fell 2.5 percent to $77 after the drugmaker priced a stock offering at a 3.7 percent discount to the stock's Tuesday close.

* Restaurant and arcade chain operator Dave & Buster's soared 13.5 percent to $54.50 after the company posted upbeat results for its latest quarter and raised its full-year revenue forecast.

* No key economic data is scheduled for Wednesday.

Futures snapshot at 6:57 a.m. ET (1157 GMT):

* Dow e-minis were up 17 points, or 0.09 percent, with 15,752 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1 points, or 0.05 percent, with 94,485 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.75 points, or 0.04 percent, on volume of 8,264 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

