US STOCKS-Futures rise as 'Trump rally' rolls on

* Futures up: Dow 26 pts, S&P 1 pt, Nasdaq 5.75 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged up on Friday, indicating that investors were still eager to buy into the post-election rally that has propelled a host of Wall Street indexes to record highs.

* The "Trump rally" has been running for the past month as investors bet President-elect Donald Trump's policies will boost economic growth and inflation.

* The three main U.S. indexes closed at record levels for the second day in a row on Thursday, while the small cap Russell 2000 and the Dow Transport hit all-time highs.

* Adding to the upbeat mood in the past weeks has been a spate of robust economic data, including on monthly hiring numbers, GDP growth and inflation, which have underscored the economy's strength.

* However, one spot of worry is valuations, with the S&P 500 is currently trading at about 17.5 times forward twelve-month earnings, above the 10-year median of nearly 15 times, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

* Data on tap for Friday is a preliminary reading of the consumer sentiment index for December, which is expected to hit 94.5 after rising to a 6-month high the previous month. The report is due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT).

* The stock market rally's resilience will be put to test after the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week, where traders see a 94 percent chance of the central bank raising interest rates.

* Among stocks, those of Restoration Hardware plunged 18.5 percent to $31.76 in thin premarket trading after the furniture retailer lowered its fourth-quarter profit forecast, citing slow sales in the holiday period.

* Wynn Resorts rose 4.7 percent to $95 after Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub, clarified it had not tightened daily cash withdrawal limits for Chinese gamblers.

* Biogen rose 3.3 percent to $299 after a study showed higher doses of the company's Alzheimer's drug appeared to reduce the risk of brain swelling.

Futures snapshot at 7:04 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 26 points, or 0.13 percent, with 8,213 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1 point, or 0.04 percent, with 75,283 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 5.75 points, or 0.12 percent, on volume of 8,599 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)