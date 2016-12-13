FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow hit record highs; Fed meeting in focus
December 13, 2016 / 2:35 PM / 8 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow hit record highs; Fed meeting in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 hitting fresh record highs, as investors focused on the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting where it is widely expected to raise rates for the second time since the financial crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.56 points, or 0.34 percent, to 19,863.99. The S&P 500 gained 7.82 points, or 0.346484 percent, to 2,264.78. The Nasdaq Composite added 19.80 points, or 0.37 percent, to 5,432.34.

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
