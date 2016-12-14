FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat ahead of Fed decision
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 2:34 PM / 8 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat ahead of Fed decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened little changed on Wednesday, a day after all three major indexes hit record highs, as investors refrained from making large bets ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting where the central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.57 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,890.64. The S&P 500 lost 1.95 points, or 0.085838 percent, to 2,269.77. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.45 points, or 0.01 percent, to 5,464.28. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)

