8 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed; Yellen speech eyed
#Market News
December 19, 2016 / 2:34 PM / 8 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed; Yellen speech eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, less than a week after the Fed raised interest rates for only the second time since the financial crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.09 points, or 0.07 percent, to 19,857.5.

The S&P 500 gained 2.37 points, or 0.104957 percent, to 2,260.44.

The Nasdaq Composite added 4.94 points, or 0.09 percent, to 5,442.10. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
