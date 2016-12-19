US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed; Yellen speech eyed

Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, less than a week after the Fed raised interest rates for only the second time since the financial crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.09 points, or 0.07 percent, to 19,857.5.

The S&P 500 gained 2.37 points, or 0.104957 percent, to 2,260.44.

The Nasdaq Composite added 4.94 points, or 0.09 percent, to 5,442.10. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)