8 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, Dow pushes for 20,000
December 28, 2016 / 2:33 PM / 8 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, Dow pushes for 20,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with investors hoping that gains in technology and financial stocks would nudge the Dow Jones Industrial Average beyond 20,000, a level it has never breached.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 31.05 points, or 0.16 percent, at 19,976.09, the S&P 500 was up 2.23 points, or 0.098286 percent, at 2,271.11 and the Nasdaq composite was up 9.93 points, or 0.18 percent, at 5,497.38. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

