8 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, Fed minutes awaited
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
#Market News
January 4, 2017 / 2:38 PM / 8 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, Fed minutes awaited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday, the second trading day of the new year, with investors awaiting the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting, where the central bank raised interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 28.01 points, or 0.14 percent, at 19,909.77, the S&P 500 was up 4.6 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,262.43 and the Nasdaq composite was up 11.16 points, or 0.21 percent, at 5,440.24. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

