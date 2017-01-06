FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat following jobs data
January 6, 2017 / 2:35 PM / 7 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat following jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed Friday after data showed employment in December rose less than expected but a rebound in wages suggested sustained growth in the labor market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 5.99 points, or 0.03 percent, at 19,905.28, the S&P 500 was up 1.94 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,270.94 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 10.78 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,498.71. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

