7 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow tops historic 20,000 mark
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 2:34 PM / 7 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow tops historic 20,000 mark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 20,000 for the first time on Wednesday, resuming a rally that began in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's election victory.

The rally was reignited by Trump's signing of numerous executive orders since his inauguration on Friday.

The index came within a point of the historic level on Jan. 6, as investors banked on pro-growth policies and tax cuts from the new administration. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

