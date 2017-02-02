FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Fed uncertainty weighs
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 2:35 PM / 7 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Fed uncertainty weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, tracking the dollar, after the Federal Reserve gave little insight into whether it would raise interest rates at its next meeting, even as the central bank painted an upbeat picture of the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 42.96 points, or 0.22 percent, at 19,847.98, the S&P 500 was down 4.21 points, or 0.184686 percent, at 2,275.34 and the Nasdaq composite was down 15.24 points, or 0.27 percent, at 5,627.42. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

