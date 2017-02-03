* 227,000 jobs added in January vs est. 175,000
* Unemployment rate ticks up to 4.8 pct
* Banks up as Trump prepares to scale back Dodd-Frank
* Futures up: Dow 82 pts, S&P 7.75 pts, Nasdaq 10s.75 pts
Feb 3 Wall Street looked set to rise at the open
on Friday after a much better-than-expected nonfarm payrolls
data underscored a strong labor market, while bank shares added
to the potential upside.
Hiring in the private and public sectors in the United
States in January rose to 227,000 as construction firms and
retailers ramped up hiring, compared with 175,000 that
economists had expected according to a Reuters poll.
The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.8 percent, while
average hourly earnings increased three cents, or 0.1 percent,
last month.
Bank stocks were up in premarket trading as President Donald
Trump prepared to scale back the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform
law.
Shares of big U.S. banks rose also ahead of a meeting of top
management with Trump. Citigroup, Bank of America,
Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan were up more than 1.5
percent.
Dow e-minis were up 82 points, or 0.41 percent at
8:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), with 24,816 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.75 points, or 0.34 percent,
with 141,792 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 10.75 points, or 0.21
percent, on volume of 24,677 contracts.
Wall Street ended little changed on Thursday as Trump's
policy plans remained sketchy, nearly two weeks after he took
office.
Still, the indexes are not far away from their record
levels, and the nonfarm payrolls report and further clarity on
bank regulatory reforms could act as catalysts for the market
after weeks of range-bound trading.
Other data vying for attention include the ISM
non-manufacturing index report, which is likely to indicate
continued strength in U.S. services sector activity. The data is
due at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans is scheduled
to speak at 9:15 a.m. ET. Evans, a voting member of the Fed's
policy-setting meeting, could provide insight on when the
central bank expects to raise interest rates, after it stood pat
on Wednesday.
Among stocks, Dow component Visa rose 4.2 percent to
$85.75 following quarterly profit and revenue that beat
analysts' expectations.
Amazon.com fell 4.34 percent to $803.50 after the
world's largest online retailer forecast a surprise dip in
operating profit for the current quarter.
Apparel and footwear maker Deckers Outdoor dropped
21 percent to $43.87 after missing quarterly revenue estimates.
Cybersecurity firm FireEye reported its first-ever
drop in quarterly revenue on Thursday, sending its shares down
nearly 19 percent.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)