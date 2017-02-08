Feb 8 Wall Street opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by financial and healthcare stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 52.72 points, or 0.26 percent, at 20,037.57, the S&P 500 was down 5.08 points, or 0.221536 percent, at 2,288 and the Nasdaq composite was down 11.80 points, or 0.21 percent, at 5,662.42. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)