Feb 13 Wall Street's three main indexes hit record intraday highs on Monday, helped by gains across sectors, as the "Trump trade" re-ignited following a brief lull.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 63.13 points, or 0.31 percent, at 20,332.5, the S&P 500 was up 5.79 points, or 0.249989 percent, at 2,321.89 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 17.99 points, or 0.31 percent, at 5,752.11. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)