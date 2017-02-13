* Trump has promised major tax announcement in coming weeks
* Banks, industrials - Trump stocks - top gainers
* Apple closes in on record high as Goldman ups price target
* Verizon's unlimited data plans drags on telecom stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.63 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.49 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 13 The main U.S. stock indexes hit record
intraday highs on Monday, with the S&P 500's market
capitalization topping $20 trillion for the first time ever, as
the "Trump trade" was jump-started on renewed optimism about the
economy.
President Donald Trump vowed last Thursday to make a major
tax announcement in the next few weeks, rekindling a rally that
has stalled amid concerns over his protectionist stance and lack
of clarity on policy reforms.
Financials jumped 1.2 percent, with banks leading
the way. The S&P 500 banks index leaped 1.5 percent.
The industrial sector gained 0.84 percent. Financials
and industrials are seen benefiting the most, among the 11 major
S&P sectors, from Trump's policies.
The S&P has surged 8.3 percent since Trump's Nov. 8 election
through Friday's close, fueled by expectations Trump would lower
corporate taxes, reduce regulations and increase infrastructure
spending.
"At some point there has to be actions that match the words
and I think we are getting closer to that point," said Brent
Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual
Wealth Management.
Fundamentals also remain robust, with strong economic data
in recent weeks supported by upbeat corporate results. S&P 500
companies are on track for their strongest profit growth in nine
quarters, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"What is underlying this whole Trump rhetoric is that
fundamentals in the world, including the U.S., are getting
better," Schutte said.
At 12:27 p.m. ET (1727 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was up 128.69 points, or 0.63 percent, at
20,398.06.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 28.32 points, or 0.49
percent, at 5,762.45 and the S&P 500 was up 10.33 points,
or 0.44 percent, at 2,326.43.
The S&P has not dropped more than 1 percent since Trump's
election victory. It has gained more than 1 percent on only two
occasions, the day after Election Day and on Dec. 7.
Among the weak spots were telecom stocks, which
dropped 1.04 percent after Verizon's brought back its
unlimited data plan, sparking fears of a price war.
Verizon was down 0.98 percent. AT&T fell 1.1 percent,
T-Mobile sank 3 percent, Sprint fell 1.2 percent.
Apple was the top stock on the S&P and the Nasdaq,
rising 1.2 percent and closing on its record high.
Chemours rose 13 percent after the company and DuPont
agreed to settle lawsuits related to a chemical leak for
about $671 million, which Jefferies said was $300 million less
than their consensus. DuPont was up about 1 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,704
to 1,165. On the Nasdaq, 1,683 issues rose and 1,120 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 64 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 166 new highs and 14 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)