BRIEF-Quantel reorganizes its leadership team
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 14 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday, with the "Trump rally" pausing ahead of a testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that will be scrutinized for clues on the timing of the next interest rate hike.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 29.99 points, or 0.15 percent, at 20,382.17, the S&P 500 was down 3.02 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,325.23 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 8.39 points, or 0.15 percent, at 5,755.57. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.