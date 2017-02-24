BRIEF-Ormat Technologies says no discussions for sale of company or its business
* Ormat technologies inc. Responds to press reports about potential transaction
Feb 24 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday as a drop in financial and technology stocks weighed and investors assessed if the "Trump rally" had gone too far too soon.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.49 points, or 0.31 percent, to 20,745.83.
The S&P 500 lost 9.52 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,354.29.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.57 points, or 0.54 percent, to 5,803.94. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about 5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,253.00 points on Monday, helped by earnings updates and weak sterling, although motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change that could lead to higher payouts. * SHELL: A Nigerian court will rule on March 13 on a request by Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni to lift the temporary seizing of a long-di
LONDON, Feb 28 The "sheer intransigence" of Theresa May's British government over Brexit could lead to a second Scottish independence referendum, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday, warning time was running out for the country to change course.