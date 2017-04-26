FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 4 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as tax plan awaited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday, following two days of strong gains, as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of a highly anticipated tax plan from the Trump administration.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 19.19 points, or 0.09 percent, at 21,015.31, the S&P 500 was up 0.03 points, or 0.001256 percent, at 2,388.64 and the Nasdaq composite was up 2.81 points, or 0.05 percent, at 6,028.31. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

