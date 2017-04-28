FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open little changed; Nasdaq at record
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 4 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open little changed; Nasdaq at record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed at the open on Friday after data showed the economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter, while strong tech earnings propelled the Nasdaq to a record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.66 points, or 0.03 percent, to 20,975.67. The S&P 500 gained 1.91 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,390.68. The Nasdaq Composite added 23.12 points, or 0.38 percent, to 6,072.06. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

