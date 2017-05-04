FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
May 4, 2017 / 1:37 PM / 3 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up at open after hawkish Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened slightly higher on Thursday, led by banks, after the Federal Reserve expressed confidence in the strength of the economy.

However, gains were limited by a fall in technology and energy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.49 points, or 0.12 percent, to 20,983.39.

The S&P 500 gained 3.14 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,391.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.60 points, or 0.11 percent, to 6,079.15. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

