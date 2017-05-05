US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
May 5 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite opened higher on Friday after a report showed U.S. job growth accelerated sharply last month, but a drop in IBM kept the Dow in negative territory.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 7.14 points, or 0.03 percent, at 20,944.33.
The S&P was up 5.14 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,394.66 and the Nasdaq was up 16.51 points, or 0.27 percent, at 6,091.84. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
