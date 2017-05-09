FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq open at record highs
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 3 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq open at record highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at record highs on Tuesday amid rising appetite for riskier assets following Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election and a strong U.S. corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 9.72 points, or 0.05 percent, at 21,022, the S&P 500 was up 1.95 points, or 0.081271 percent, at 2,401.33 and the Nasdaq composite was up 7.64 points, or 0.13 percent, at 6,110.30. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

