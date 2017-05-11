FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
US STOCKS-Futures slip ahead of retail earnings
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 11:23 AM / 3 months ago

US STOCKS-Futures slip ahead of retail earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Futures down: Dow 19 pts, S&P 3.75 pts, Nasdaq 10.75 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower on Thursday ahead of a set of earnings from big U.S. retailers, including Macy's and Nordstrom.

* The surprise sacking of FBI Director James Comey by President Donald Trump on Tuesday sparked a risk-off mood in the market over worries that a potential fallout from the move could distract the president from pursuing his plans to cut taxes.

* The dollar declined against a basket of six major currencies, while prices of safe-haven gold strengthened.

* U.S. retail companies will be in focus on Thursday, with earnings from Macy's and Nordstrom expected to set the tone for other retailers.

* A report is likely to show unemployment claims rose to 245,000 last week. Also due is a reading of the producer price index for April. Both reports are due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

* Oil prices rose to a one-week high amid falling U.S. inventories.

* The Dow fell slightly, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged up on Wednesday as investors digested the Comey ouster and a batch of weak earnings. Nasdaq also closed at a record high.

* Shares of Snapchat owner Snap Inc plunged 22 percent in heavy premarket trading after the company reported a slowdown in user growth and revenue in its first earnings report as a public company.

* Straight Path plunged nearly 22 percent to $175.95 after agreeing to be bought by Verizon for $184 per share and terminated an earlier deal with AT&T.

* Whole Foods was up 3.4 percent after the grocer shook up its board and appointed a new CFO.

Futures snapshot at 6:53 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were down 19 points, or 0.09 percent, with 9,656 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.75 points, or 0.16 percent, with 68,860 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 10.75 points, or 0.19 percent, on volume of 13,504 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.