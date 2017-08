May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as Macy's weak earnings weighed on the consumer discretionary sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 42.22 points, or 0.2 percent, at 20,900.89, the S&P 500 was down 6.09 points, or 0.253789 percent, at 2,393.54 and the Nasdaq composite was down 19.07 points, or 0.31 percent, at 6,110.07. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)