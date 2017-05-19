FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as Trump slump eases
May 19, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 3 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as Trump slump eases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, led by technology stocks, as a sense of calm prevailed over Wall Street in a week that was dominated by political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's presidency.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.11 points, or 0.17 percent, at 20,697.13, the S&P 500 was up 6.46 points, or 0.273067 percent, at 2,372.18 and the Nasdaq composite was up 19.85 points, or 0.33 percent, at 6,074.98. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

