* Ford gains after CEO replacement
* Defense stocks rise on Saudi Arabia arms deal
* Oil prices higher on OPEC output cut hopes
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.33 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
May 22 Wall Street gained in early trading on
Monday, helped by higher oil prices and as defense stocks rose
after a $110 billion arms deal between the United States and
Saudi Arabia.
Oil prices were up about 0.6 percent, bolstered by
confidence that top exporters will this week agree to extend
supply curbs, with suggestions that the cuts could even be
deepened.
President Donald Trump visited Saudi Arabia over the
weekend, on his first foreign trip since taking office and one
that the White House hopes will shift the focus away from
domestic controversies such as his firing of a former FBI head
last week and reports of his administration's links to Russia.
The central achievement of Trump's visit was nearly $110
billion in deals sealed on Saturday in which Riyadh will buy
U.S. arms to help it counter Iran, with options running as high
as $350 billion over 10 years.
Shares of defense firms such as General Dynamics,
Raytheon, Boeing and Lockheed Martin were
up between 0.6 percent and 2.2 percent in early trading.
All the 11 S&P sectors were higher, led by the industrials
index's 0.68 percent rise. Boeing was giving the
biggest boost to the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
"While the headlines of the Trump visit are overshadowing
the geopolitical and domestic political concerns, oil prices are
moving higher ... on OPEC expectations," Peter Cardillo, chief
market economist at First Standard Financial wrote in a note.
At 9:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT) the Dow was up 76.07
points, or 0.37 percent, at 20,880.91, the S&P 500 was up
7.98 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,389.71 and the Nasdaq
Composite was up 25.32 points, or 0.42 percent, at
6,109.02.
Wall Street ended lower last week on concerns about the
political storm surrounding Trump's presidency, with investors
fretting if Trump will be able to fulfill campaign promises for
fiscal stimulus and tax reform.
Many investors saw the policy promises as a key reason for
the rally in U.S. stocks since his election win in November.
While the political developments in Washington continue to
play on investors' minds, sentiment has been bolstered by the
strong quarterly earnings season.
Corporate reports show that, overall, earnings for S&P 500
companies increased 15.1 percent in the first quarter, their
best showing since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Amgen fell 2.3 percent to $152.85 after the company
and UCB SA said they no longer expect their
experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year.
Ford was up 1.7 percent at $11.05 after the automaker
said it would replace its chief executive in response to
investors' growing unease over its stock performance and
prospects.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,905
to 620. On the Nasdaq, 1,528 issues rose and 658 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 13 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 37 new highs and seven new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)