3 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of Trump's budget plan
May 23, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 3 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of Trump's budget plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, shrugging off a deadly bomb blast in Britain and ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's first full budget plan that is aimed at slashing government spending and trimming the deficit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43.81 points, or 0.21 percent, to 20,938.64, the S&P 500 gained 4.41 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,398.43, while the Nasdaq Composite added 17.07 points, or 0.28 percent, to 6,150.69. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

