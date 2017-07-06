July 6 Wall Street looked opened lower on Thursday after data showed lower-than-expected hiring in the private sector and as technology shares fell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 56.02 points, or 0.26 percent, to 21,422.15. The S&P 500 lost 10.21 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,422.33. he Nasdaq Composite dropped 44.83 points, or 0.73 percent, to 6,106.03. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)