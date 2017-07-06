BRIEF-Richelieu Hardware Q2 sales rose 11.9 pct to C$243.3 mln
* Has capital resources to fulfill ongoing commitments, obligations, to assume funding requirements between now and end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 Wall Street looked opened lower on Thursday after data showed lower-than-expected hiring in the private sector and as technology shares fell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 56.02 points, or 0.26 percent, to 21,422.15. The S&P 500 lost 10.21 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,422.33. he Nasdaq Composite dropped 44.83 points, or 0.73 percent, to 6,106.03. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Yokogawa Electric's group operating profit probably jumped 18% on year to around 6 billion yen in the April-June quarter - Nikkei