July 7 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after
job growth surged more than expected in June, underscoring labor
market strength that could keep the Federal Reserve on course
for a third interest rate hike this year despite benign
inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.64 points,
or 0.26 percent, to 21,374.68.
The S&P 500 gained 6.62 points, or 0.27 percent, to
2,416.37.
The Nasdaq Composite added 23.95 points, or 0.39
percent, to 6,113.41.
