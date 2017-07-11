* Futures slightly lower: Dow down 8 pts, S&P 1.75 pts, Nasdaq 3.5 pts

By Ankur Banerjee

July 11 U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower on Tuesday ahead of comments from Federal Reserve policymakers as several banks cut their oil price forecasts amid global oversupply.

* U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday, led by gains in technology stocks as investors were optimistic ahead of earnings.

*BNP Paribas slashed its forecasts for Brent by $9 to $51 a barrel for 2017 and by $15 to $48 for 2018. Barclays bank also cut its 2017 and 2018 Brent forecasts to $52 a barrel.

* Crude prices are about 18 percent below their 2017 opening levels despite a deal led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut production from January.

* Investors will be looking at second-quarter earnings reports on Friday from big U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase , Wells Fargo and Citigroup.

* The dollar hit a four-month high against the yen and bonds and top emerging market currencies were back under pressure on Tuesday, on bets for higher interest rates in a small but growing group of major economies.

* The U.S. Labor Department is expected to issue its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for May that is expected to show a lower reading of 5.950 million job openings from 6.044 million in April. The data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET

* The Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard will speak on monetary policy before a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

* The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will participate in a Town Hall question-and-answer session moderated by Bremer Bank CEO Jeanne Crain in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

* Fed Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's semi-annual testimony is the key highlight of this week for investors looking for cues on further rate hikes. She will testify on Wednesday and Thursday.

* A gauge of U.S. small-business confidence fell in June as business owners expressed frustration over gridlock in Washington, according to a National Federation of Independent Business report released on Tuesday.

* Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc soar 37 percent after drug developer said on Monday its experimental drug a rare but deadly lung disease met the main goal in a mid-stage study.

Futures snapshot at 6:50 a.m. EDT:

* Dow e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.04 percent, with 14,431 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.75 points, or 0.07 percent, with 86,505 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 3.5 points, or 0.06 percent, on volume of 16,949 contracts. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)