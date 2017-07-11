July 11 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday as gains in energy stocks offset losses in technology.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 5.93 points, or 0.03 percent, at 21,414.45, the S&P 500 was down 1.11 points, or 0.045727 percent, at 2,426.32 and the Nasdaq composite was down 3.96 points, or 0.06 percent, at 6,172.43. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)