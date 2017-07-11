UPDATE 1-Siemens says Crimea turbines claims only against TPE
* TPE bought Siemens turbines, saying it would install in Russia (Releads on Siemens clarification that it is not suing its own joint venture)
July 11 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday as gains in energy stocks offset losses in technology.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 5.93 points, or 0.03 percent, at 21,414.45, the S&P 500 was down 1.11 points, or 0.045727 percent, at 2,426.32 and the Nasdaq composite was down 3.96 points, or 0.06 percent, at 6,172.43. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
* TPE bought Siemens turbines, saying it would install in Russia (Releads on Siemens clarification that it is not suing its own joint venture)
LONDON, July 11 Britain may have left it too late to convince major banks that it can strike a deal to soften the impact of Brexit before they start shifting jobs from London.