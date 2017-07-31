FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, Dow hits record high
#Market News
July 31, 2017 / 1:34 PM / in an hour

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, Dow hits record high

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on the last day of July, with the Dow hitting a record high, as investors remained optimistic about second-quarter corporate earnings and ahead of economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.48 points, or 0.17 percent, to 21,867.79.

The S&P 500 gained 4.29 points, or 0.173537 percent, to 2,476.39.

The Nasdaq Composite added 18.57 points, or 0.29 percent, to 6,393.25. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

