FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street futures ease lower as Brexit concerns linger
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 26, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street futures ease lower as Brexit concerns linger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects futures decline to percentage in second paragraph)

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures eased slightly lower in early trading on Sunday after Britain's vote to leave the European Union sparked a sharp selloff in global markets on Friday, wiping out over $2 trillion from world equity markets.

S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.5 percent. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures fell 0.5 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures fell 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.