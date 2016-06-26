CORRECTED-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street futures ease lower as Brexit concerns linger

(Corrects futures decline to percentage in second paragraph)

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures eased slightly lower in early trading on Sunday after Britain's vote to leave the European Union sparked a sharp selloff in global markets on Friday, wiping out over $2 trillion from world equity markets.

S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.5 percent. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures fell 0.5 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures fell 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chris Reese)