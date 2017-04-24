FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-French election results catapult stocks higher
April 24, 2017 / 8:06 PM / 4 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-French election results catapult stocks higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on Monday, tracking a relief rally that swept through Asian and European markets, after centrist candidate and market favorite Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French presidential election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 216.13 points, or 1.05 percent, to 20,763.89, the S&P 500 gained 25.46 points, or 1.08 percent, to 2,374.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 73.30 points, or 1.24 percent, to 5,983.82.

The Nasdaq Composite hit intraday and closing record highs. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

