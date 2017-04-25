FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq breaches 6,000 as earnings power Wall St higher
April 25, 2017 / 8:07 PM / 4 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq breaches 6,000 as earnings power Wall St higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq Composite stock index hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of Corporate America.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 232.23 points, or 1.12 percent, to 20,996.12, the S&P 500 gained 14.46 points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,388.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.67 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,025.49.

The Nasdaq closed above 6,000 for the first time, more than 17 years after first breaching 5,000. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)

