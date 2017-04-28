FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Soft GDP weighs on Wall St but indexes up in April
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 8:07 PM / 4 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Soft GDP weighs on Wall St but indexes up in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - Stocks edged lower on Wall Street on Friday after data showing the U.S. economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter gave traders a reason to cash in recent gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.82 points, or 0.19 percent, to 20,940.51, the S&P 500 lost 4.58 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,384.19 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.33 points, or 0.02 percent, to 6,047.61.

For the week, the Dow rose 1.9 percent, the S&P gained 1.5 percent and the Nasdaq rose 2.3 percent.

During April, the Dow gained 1.3 percent, the S&P rose 0.9 percent and the Nasdaq jumped 2.3 percent.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski

