US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Soft GDP weighs on Wall St but indexes up in April

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - Stocks edged lower on Wall Street on Friday after data showing the U.S. economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter gave traders a reason to cash in recent gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.82 points, or 0.19 percent, to 20,940.51, the S&P 500 lost 4.58 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,384.19 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.33 points, or 0.02 percent, to 6,047.61.

For the week, the Dow rose 1.9 percent, the S&P gained 1.5 percent and the Nasdaq rose 2.3 percent.

During April, the Dow gained 1.3 percent, the S&P rose 0.9 percent and the Nasdaq jumped 2.3 percent.