3 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat as earnings gains offset energy shares tumble
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 3 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat as earnings gains offset energy shares tumble

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended flat on Thursday as a steep fall in the energy sector countered some solid earnings reports, with major stock indexes little changed after the U.S. House of Representatives passed major healthcare legislation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.43 points, or 0.03 percent, to 20,951.47, the S&P 500 gained 1.39 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,389.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.79 points, or 0.05 percent, to 6,075.34. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by James Dalgleish)

