NEW YORK May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.47 points, or 0.26 percent, to 21,006.94, the S&P 500 gained 9.77 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,399.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.42 points, or 0.42 percent, to 6,100.76. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)