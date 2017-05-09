FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P slips from record high; Apple tops $800 bln
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 3 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P slips from record high; Apple tops $800 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 dipped on Tuesday after edging up to an intra-day record high for the second straight session, while Apple became the first ever U.S. company to close with a market capitalization above $800 billion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.5 points, or 0.17 percent, to 20,975.78, the S&P 500 lost 2.46 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,396.92 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.93 points, or 0.29 percent, to 6,120.59. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

