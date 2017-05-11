FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower; retail shares sell off
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
May 11, 2017 / 8:04 PM / 3 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower; retail shares sell off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday after worse-than-expected sales drops at Macy's and Kohl's sparked a selloff in department store shares and stirred fears that consumers are not spending enough to drive strong economic growth.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.21 points, or 0.11 percent, to 20,919.9, the S&P 500 lost 5.13 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,394.5 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.18 points, or 0.22 percent, to 6,115.96. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

