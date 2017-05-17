FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 months
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St sells off as investors fret about Trump
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2017 / 8:10 PM / in 3 months

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St sells off as investors fret about Trump

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 on Wednesday suffered its biggest one-day fall since September as hopes for tax cuts and other pro-business policies faded after reports that President Donald Trump tried to interfere with a federal investigation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 370.12 points, or 1.76 percent, to 20,609.63, the S&P 500 lost 43.35 points, or 1.81 percent, to 2,357.32 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 158.63 points, or 2.57 percent, to 6,011.24. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.