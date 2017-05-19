FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up but off session highs on renewed political fears
#Market News
May 19, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 3 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up but off session highs on renewed political fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended up but well off the session highs on Friday after two new reports related to a U.S. federal investigation into possible coordination between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign renewed concerns about his political future.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141.82 points, or 0.69 percent, to 20,804.84, the S&P 500 gained 16.01 points, or 0.68 percent, to 2,381.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.57 points, or 0.47 percent, to 6,083.70. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

