3 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher following budget plan
#Market News
May 23, 2017 / 8:09 PM / 3 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher following budget plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday with investors relieved by the release of President Donald Trump's budget plan, but gains were tempered by declines in consumer discretionary stocks.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 44.45 points, or 0.21 percent, to 20,939.28, the S&P 500 had gained 4.48 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,398.5 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 5.09 points, or 0.08 percent, to 6,138.71. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

