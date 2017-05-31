FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down a tad; banks weigh
May 31, 2017 / 8:06 PM / 3 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down a tad; banks weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Wednesday as financials dropped after JPMorgan and Bank of America warned of revenue weakness in the current quarter, but gains in defensive plays offset the decline.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.82 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,008.65, the S&P 500 lost 1.1 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,411.81 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.67 points, or 0.08 percent, to 6,198.52. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

