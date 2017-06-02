FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2017 / 8:09 PM / 3 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St hits record closes for 2nd session in row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed at record levels for a second consecutive session on Friday, boosted by gains in technology and industrial stocks that more than offset a lukewarm jobs report.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57.59 points, or 0.27 percent, to 21,201.77, the S&P 500 gained 8.63 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,438.69 and the Nasdaq Composite added 58.97 points, or 0.94 percent, to 6,305.80. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

