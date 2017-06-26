BRIEF-Cathay General Bancorp files for potential stock shelf
* Cathay General Bancorp files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sfdf23) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 26 The S&P 500 and the Dow closed up slightly Monday but a fall in technology stocks nudged the Nasdaq lower as investors turned to more defensive sectors.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.13 points, or 0.07 percent, to 21,409.89, the S&P 500 gained 0.76 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,439.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.10 points, or 0.29 percent, to 6,247.15. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Vornado Realty Trust says board of trustees has set a record date of July 7 for previously announced spin-off of JBG Smith Properties - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tdQ2Sa) Further company coverage: