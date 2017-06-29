NEW YORK, June 29 Wall Street fell sharply on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Dow industrials posting their worst daily drop in about six weeks, as a recent decline in technology shares deepened and outweighed strength in bank shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 167.58 points, or 0.78 percent, to 21,287.03, the S&P 500 lost 20.99 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,419.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 90.06 points, or 1.44 percent, to 6,144.35.

For the first time since April 13, the Nasdaq ended the day below its 50-day moving average. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)