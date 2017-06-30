NEW YORK, June 30 The Dow and S&P 500 on Friday ended a volatile week with modest gains, boosted by Nike's well-received quarterly report, with both indexes tallying their best first half of the year since 2013.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.6 points, or 0.29 percent, to 21,349.63, the S&P 500 gained 3.71 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,423.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.93 points, or 0.06 percent, to 6,140.42. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)