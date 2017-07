NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 hit record closing highs on Friday after weak economic data dulled prospects of more interest rate hikes this year.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84.65 points, or 0.39 percent, to 21,637.74, the S&P 500 gained 11.44 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,459.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 38.03 points, or 0.61 percent, to 6,312.47. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)