FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Netflix catapults Nasdaq to record; Goldman drags Dow
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Physicians facing tough choices
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
Reuters Investigates
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
Money
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2017 / 8:04 PM / an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Netflix catapults Nasdaq to record; Goldman drags Dow

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Major stock indexes were mixed on Tuesday, as Netflix's rally boosted the Nasdaq Composite to a record high while Goldman Sachs weighed on the Dow, with earnings taking investors' focus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.69 points, or 0.25 percent, to 21,576.03, the S&P 500 gained 1.5 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,460.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.87 points, or 0.47 percent, to 6,344.31.

The Nasdaq set both a closing and intraday record high. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.