in 2 hours
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-GE drags Wall St lower; S&P, Nasdaq rise for week
July 21, 2017 / 8:08 PM / in 2 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-GE drags Wall St lower; S&P, Nasdaq rise for week

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ticked lower on Friday as weak earnings from industrial giant General Electric weighed, while tech shares retreated from record highs and energy tracked the price of oil lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.71 points, or 0.15 percent, to 21,580.07, the S&P 500 lost 0.91 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,472.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.25 points, or 0.04 percent, to 6,387.75. (Reporting by Kimberly Chin; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

